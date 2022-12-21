USS Milius (DDG 69) Returns to Yokosuka

221221-N-RC007-1005 YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (Dec. 21, 2022) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) handle lines as the ship returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, forward-deployed to Japan, Dec. 21. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard Cho)

