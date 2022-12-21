Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Returns To Yokosuka [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Returns To Yokosuka

    JAPAN

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Cho 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    221221-N-RC007-1004 YOKOSUKA, JAPAN (Dec. 21, 2022) Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) handle lines as the ship returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, forward-deployed to Japan, Dec. 21. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Richard Cho)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 02:24
    Photo ID: 7566676
    VIRIN: 221221-N-RC007-1004
    Resolution: 2784x1856
    Size: 672.37 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) Returns To Yokosuka [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Richard Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Returns to Yokosuka
    USS Milius (DDG 69) Returns To Yokosuka
    USS Milius (DDG 69) Returns To Yokosuka
    USS Milius (DDG 69) Returns To Yokosuka
    USS Milius (DDG 69) Returns To Yokosuka

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Milius Returns To Yokosuka after a Successful Deployment

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NPASE West
    DESRON
    DDG 69
    USS Milius

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT