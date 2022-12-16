Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARJ Band holiday concert enhances partnership between Camp Zama, Zama City [Image 3 of 3]

    USARJ Band holiday concert enhances partnership between Camp Zama, Zama City

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Staff Sgt. Heath Bain, assigned to the U.S. Army Japan Band, sings during the “An American Holiday Festival” concert Dec. 16 at Zama Harmony Hall in Zama City, Japan. The event was also held Dec. 17 and featured performances from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Tokyo Band, the Third Marine Expeditionary Force Band, the Guam National Guard Band, and community members from Camp Zama and Zama City alongside the USARJ Band.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 01:05
    Photo ID: 7566649
    VIRIN: 221216-A-HP857-634
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 459.3 KB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARJ Band holiday concert enhances partnership between Camp Zama, Zama City [Image 3 of 3], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USARJ Band holiday concert enhances partnership between Camp Zama, Zama City
    USARJ Band holiday concert enhances partnership between Camp Zama, Zama City
    USARJ Band holiday concert enhances partnership between Camp Zama, Zama City

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USARJ Band holiday concert enhances partnership between Camp Zama, Zama City

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Japan Band
    imcom-pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT