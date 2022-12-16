USARJ Band holiday concert enhances partnership between Camp Zama, Zama City

Members of the U.S. Army Japan Band and others perform during the “An American Holiday Festival” concert Dec. 16 at Zama Harmony Hall in Zama City, Japan. The event was also held Dec. 17 and featured performances from the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Tokyo Band, the Third Marine Expeditionary Force Band, the Guam National Guard Band, and community members from Camp Zama and Zama City alongside the USARJ Band.

