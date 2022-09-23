10th MDSB Soldiers Graduate Air Assault Course

U.S. Army Soldiers, Sgt. Adrian Tankersley from the 510th HR Company, 10th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, and Spc. Yismell Lopez from the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division graduated from the 10th Mountain Division Light Fighters School Air Assault Course, Sep. 23, 2022, on Fort Drum, N.Y. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield)

