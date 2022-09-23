Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th MDSB Soldiers Graduate Air Assault Course [Image 4 of 6]

    10th MDSB Soldiers Graduate Air Assault Course

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers, Sgt. Adrian Tankersley from the 510th HR Company, 10th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, and Spc. Yismell Lopez from the 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division graduated from the 10th Mountain Division Light Fighters School Air Assault Course, Sep. 23, 2022, on Fort Drum, N.Y. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield)

