Purple Heart Presented to Family of William Weech

Honoring William Weech's sacrifice during the sinking of Coast Guard cutter Tampa in WWI, Ms. Millie Weech and her brother Antonio Weech were presented with the Purple Heart during a ceremony at American Legion Post 168, Key West, Florida, December 13, 2022. Coast Guard Sector Key West Commander Capt. Jason Ingram and Command Master Chief Matthew Jordan presented the Purple Heart to the family. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin R. Williams

