    Purple Heart Presented to Family of William Weech [Image 4 of 4]

    Purple Heart Presented to Family of William Weech

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin Williams 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Honoring William Weech's sacrifice during the sinking of Coast Guard cutter Tampa in WWI, Ms. Millie Weech and her brother Antonio Weech were presented with the Purple Heart during a ceremony at American Legion Post 168, Key West, Florida, December 13, 2022. Coast Guard Sector Key West Commander Capt. Jason Ingram and Command Master Chief Matthew Jordan presented the Purple Heart to the family. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Dustin R. Williams

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 14:47
    Photo ID: 7565775
    VIRIN: 221213-G-CZ043-1083
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 29.8 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Purple Heart Presented to Family of William Weech [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Dustin Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    uscg
    coast guard
    DHS
    military
    department of homeland security

