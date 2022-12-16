Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday cheer spread at Travis AFB [Image 3 of 5]

    Holiday cheer spread at Travis AFB

    UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The Grinch greets a child during a Candy Cane Lane event at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 16, 2022. The Air Force Sergeants Association of Travis AFB collaborated with 20 different organizations to host Candy Cane Lane, an annual holiday tradition providing goodie bags and toys for military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 14:48
    Photo ID: 7565768
    VIRIN: 221216-F-DU706-1346
    Resolution: 5879x3912
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday cheer spread at Travis AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Holiday cheer spread at Travis AFB
    Holiday cheer spread at Travis AFB
    Holiday cheer spread at Travis AFB
    Holiday cheer spread at Travis AFB
    Holiday cheer spread at Travis AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    AFSA
    Holiday
    Christmas
    Airman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT