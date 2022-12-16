Holiday cheer spread at Travis AFB

A family stops at the Airman’s Attic booth during a Candy Cane Lane event at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 16, 2022. The Air Force Sergeants Association of Travis AFB collaborated with 20 different organizations to host Candy Cane Lane, an annual holiday tradition providing goodie bags and toys for military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

