JTF-SD celebrates USSF turning three

A cake and cupcakes sit on top of a table during the Joint Task Force-Space Defense’s celebration of the U.S. Space Force’s third birthday at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 20, 2022. The USSF was established Dec. 20, 2019, when the National Defense Authorization Act was signed into law (with bi-partisan support), creating the first new branch of the armed services in 73 years. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

