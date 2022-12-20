Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-SD celebrates USSF turning three [Image 1 of 3]

    JTF-SD celebrates USSF turning three

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Task Force-Space Defense

    U.S. Space Force Sgt. Roy McDavid Jr., left, Joint Task Force-Space Defense noncommissioned officer in charge of collections management and U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeramey Conley, right, JTF-SD command senior enlisted leader cut a cake during the organization’s celebration of the U.S. Space Force’s third birthday at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Dec. 20, 2022. The USSF was established Dec. 20, 2019, when the National Defense Authorization Act was signed into law (with bi-partisan support), creating the first new branch of the armed services in 73 years. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Williams)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 14:38
