Hill Aerospace Museum receives a Raptor

The fuselage of an F-22 Raptor emerges from inside a C-5M Galaxy assigned to the 512th Airlift Wing Dec. 9, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The F-22 came from Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida and will eventually be a static display at the Hill Aerospace Museum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

