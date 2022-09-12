Hill Aerospace Museum receives a Raptor

Airmen attach a hitch to the front wheel of an F-22 Raptor fuselage inside a C-5M Galaxy assigned to the 512th Airlift Wing Dec. 9, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The F-22 came from Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida and will eventually be a static display at the Hill Aerospace Museum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
