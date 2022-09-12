Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hill Aerospace Museum receives a Raptor [Image 3 of 9]

    Hill Aerospace Museum receives a Raptor

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Airmen attach a hitch to the front wheel of an F-22 Raptor fuselage inside a C-5M Galaxy assigned to the 512th Airlift Wing Dec. 9, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The F-22 came from Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida and will eventually be a static display at the Hill Aerospace Museum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 13:24
    Photo ID: 7565308
    VIRIN: 221209-F-EF974-1059
    Resolution: 5447x3624
    Size: 14.69 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill Aerospace Museum receives a Raptor [Image 9 of 9], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hill Aerospace Museum receives a Raptor
    Hill Aerospace Museum receives a Raptor
    Hill Aerospace Museum receives a Raptor
    Hill Aerospace Museum receives a Raptor
    Hill Aerospace Museum receives a Raptor
    Hill Aerospace Museum receives a Raptor
    Hill Aerospace Museum receives a Raptor
    Hill Aerospace Museum receives a Raptor
    Hill Aerospace Museum receives a Raptor

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hill Aerospace Museum receives a Raptor

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-5
    F-22
    Hill AFB
    Hill Aerospace Museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT