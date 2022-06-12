Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Snow Day: Winter Wonderland at Desiderio Army Airfield [Image 2 of 4]

    Snow Day: Winter Wonderland at Desiderio Army Airfield

    USAG HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from 5th Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division move an AH-64E Apache helicopter into a hangar moments after a snow storm passed through USAG Humphreys on December 6, 2022. Regardless of the weather conditions, Soldiers continue to conduct scheduled maintenance on Army equipment to ensure the unit is ready to defend the Korean peninsula at a moment's notice. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 04:56
    Photo ID: 7564058
    VIRIN: 221206-A-TR140-926
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: USAG HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow Day: Winter Wonderland at Desiderio Army Airfield [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Snow Day: Winter Wonderland at Desiderio Army Airfield
    Snow Day: Winter Wonderland at Desiderio Army Airfield
    Snow Day: Winter Wonderland at Desiderio Army Airfield
    Snow Day: Winter Wonderland at Desiderio Army Airfield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    ROK
    Stronger Together
    DVIDS Bulk Import
    Featurehighlight
    armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT