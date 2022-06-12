Soldiers from B Co., 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division move a CH-47F Chinook helicopter into a hangar moments after a snow storm passed through USAG Humphreys on December 6, 2022. Regardless of the weather conditions, Soldiers continue to conduct scheduled maintenance on Army equipment to ensure the unit is ready to defend the Korean peninsula at a moment's notice. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 04:56 Photo ID: 7564057 VIRIN: 221206-A-TR140-824 Resolution: 5496x3664 Size: 2.37 MB Location: USAG HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Snow Day: Winter Wonderland at Desiderio Army Airfield [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.