BAHC readies warfighters for missions

A Soldier with U.S. Army Health Clinic Baumholder performs an eye examination on a Soldier with the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, 2nd Theater Signal Brigade, during a medical readiness rodeo at USAHC Baumholder, Dec. 12. The event assembled individual medical readiness elements to expedite annual medical requirements for Soldiers with the 44th ESB-E.

Date Taken: 12.19.2022 Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE