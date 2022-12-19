A Soldier with U.S. Army Health Clinic Baumholder performs an eye examination on a Soldier with the 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion-Enhanced, 2nd Theater Signal Brigade, during a medical readiness rodeo at USAHC Baumholder, Dec. 12. The event assembled individual medical readiness elements to expedite annual medical requirements for Soldiers with the 44th ESB-E.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 04:11
|Photo ID:
|7564053
|VIRIN:
|221219-A-EK666-0042
|Resolution:
|2431x1736
|Size:
|502.82 KB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BAHC readies warfighters for missions [Image 2 of 2], by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAHC-Baumholder readies Fighting 44th
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT