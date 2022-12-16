A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing ascends off the runway during a touch-and-go circuit at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 16, 2022. Touch-and-go circuits involve aircraft landing on a runway and taking off again without fully stopping. These exercises provide Air Force pilots opportunities to fine-tune their landing and aviation skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 19:05
|Photo ID:
|7563665
|VIRIN:
|221216-F-TE518-1006
|Resolution:
|7470x4983
|Size:
|11.05 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Right effects, right place, right time! [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT