Right effects, right place, right time!

A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing ascends off the runway during a touch-and-go circuit at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 16, 2022. Touch-and-go circuits involve aircraft landing on a runway and taking off again without fully stopping. These exercises provide Air Force pilots opportunities to fine-tune their landing and aviation skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

