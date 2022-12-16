Right effects, right place, right time!

A C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 105th Airlift Wing, Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, approaches the runway at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 16, 2022. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in a deployment area. The aircraft’s inherent flexibility and performance improves the ability of the total airlift system to fulfill the worldwide air mobility requirements of the Department of Defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

