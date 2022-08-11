Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHC, 10th DSTB Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    HHC, 10th DSTB Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2022

    Photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldier, 1st Sgt. Tameka Williams, relinquished the responsibility of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company “Heavy Hitters”, 10th DSTB to 1st Sgt. Michael Oduro during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Nov. 8, 2022, on Fort Drum, N.Y. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 18:02
    Photo ID: 7563610
    VIRIN: 110822-A-LT474-1019
    Resolution: 6077x4051
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHC, 10th DSTB Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Ethan Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #10th Mountain Division
    #Fort Drum

