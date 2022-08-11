HHC, 10th DSTB Change of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Soldier, 1st Sgt. Tameka Williams, relinquished the responsibility of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company “Heavy Hitters”, 10th DSTB to 1st Sgt. Michael Oduro during a Change of Responsibility Ceremony, Nov. 8, 2022, on Fort Drum, N.Y. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield)
|11.08.2022
|12.19.2022 18:01
|7563609
|110822-A-LT474-1017
|6395x4263
|2.45 MB
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|1
|0
