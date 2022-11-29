510th HR Company MEDEVAC Training

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 510th HR Company, 10th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade (10th MDSB), 10th Mountain Division conducted MEDEVAC training with Mountain DUSTOFF (HH-60M Blackhawk) from Charlie Company, 3-10 General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division on Fort Drum, N.Y.

The Soldiers provided Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) to simulated casualties and transported them via the Field Litter Ambulance (FLA).

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield)

