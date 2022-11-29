Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    510th HR Company MEDEVAC Training [Image 2 of 7]

    510th HR Company MEDEVAC Training

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2022

    Photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 510th HR Company, 10th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade (10th MDSB), 10th Mountain Division conducted MEDEVAC training with Mountain DUSTOFF (HH-60M Blackhawk) from Charlie Company, 3-10 General Support Aviation Battalion, 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division on Fort Drum, N.Y.
    The Soldiers provided Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) to simulated casualties and transported them via the Field Litter Ambulance (FLA).
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 16:38
    Photo ID: 7563455
    VIRIN: 112922-A-LT474-1049
    Resolution: 5990x3993
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    This work, 510th HR Company MEDEVAC Training [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Ethan Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

