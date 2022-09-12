119th Wing Celebrates 2021 General Atomics RPA Squadron of the Year Award

221209-Z-YT106-3: The 178th Attack Squadron celebrates the awarding of the 2021 Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies' General Atomics Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) Squadron of the Year Trophy at a ceremony at the Fargo Air Museum on December 9, 2022. The 178th is the first Air National Guard Unit to earn this award, presented annually for outstanding performance by and RPA squadron for achievement in intelligence, surveillance, persistent attack and reconnaissance over the preceding year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SMSgt. Michael Knodle)

