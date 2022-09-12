Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    119th Wing Celebrates 2021 General Atomics RPA Squadron of the Year Award [Image 1 of 2]

    119th Wing Celebrates 2021 General Atomics RPA Squadron of the Year Award

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    221209-Z-YT106-3: The 178th Attack Squadron celebrates the awarding of the 2021 Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies' General Atomics Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) Squadron of the Year Trophy at a ceremony at the Fargo Air Museum on December 9, 2022. The 178th is the first Air National Guard Unit to earn this award, presented annually for outstanding performance by and RPA squadron for achievement in intelligence, surveillance, persistent attack and reconnaissance over the preceding year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by SMSgt. Michael Knodle)

    Happy Hooligans Celebrate General Atomics RPA Squadron of the Year Awaerd

    Air National Guard
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    Happy Hooligans
    General Atomics

