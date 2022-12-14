Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NETPDC Announces Junior and Senior Civilian of the Quarter for Third Quarter, 2022 [Image 2 of 2]

    NETPDC Announces Junior and Senior Civilian of the Quarter for Third Quarter, 2022

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Cheryl Dengler 

    Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center

    221214-N-YR423-5536 PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center announced Dec. 7, 2022, the selection of Anna Duvall as junior COQ for the third quarter, calendar year 2022. Duvall received her award for superior performance and selfless dedication to the Navy Enlisted Advancement System and other advancement programs. Duvall ensured Sailor data was accurately captured to maintain a fair and equitable advancement process for all Sailors. This included the transfer of over 140,000 answer sheet scans during the fall advancement cycles for 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Cheryl Dengler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 12:19
    Photo ID: 7563019
    VIRIN: 221214-N-YR423-5536
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETPDC Announces Junior and Senior Civilian of the Quarter for Third Quarter, 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by Cheryl Dengler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NETPDC Announces Junior and Senior Civilian of the Quarter for Third Quarter, 2022
    NETPDC Announces Junior and Senior Civilian of the Quarter for Third Quarter, 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NETPDC Announces Junior and Senior Civilian of the Quarter for Third Quarter, 2022

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETC
    Naval Education and Training Command
    Civilian of the quarter
    COQ
    Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center
    NETPDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT