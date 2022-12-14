221214-N-YR423-5531 PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center announced Dec. 7, 2022, the selection of LaKeisha Mills as senior civilian of the quarter (COQ) for the third quarter, calendar year 2022. Mills’ selection was based on her superior performance and selfless dedication to the Navy Advancement Center (NAC) and the exam development team by revitalizing the departmental supply program and working closely with fleet subject matter experts to produce 83 Navy-wide advancement exams for more than 10,000 Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Cheryl Dengler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 12:19 Photo ID: 7563018 VIRIN: 221214-N-YR423-5531 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.63 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NETPDC Announces Junior and Senior Civilian of the Quarter for Third Quarter, 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by Cheryl Dengler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.