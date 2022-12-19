Pfc. Cooper Hayes poses for an undated photo after graduating from the US Army Ranger School. Hayes, a member of the Idaho Army National Guard since 2021, completed Ranger, Airborne and Air Assault schools in 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 12:19
|Photo ID:
|7563017
|VIRIN:
|221212-Z-A3518-1007
|Resolution:
|1512x2016
|Size:
|393.09 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staying busy: Soldier earns Ranger tab, Airborne wings and Air Assault badge in 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Robert Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Staying busy: Soldier earns Ranger tab, Airborne wings and Air Assault badge in 2022
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT