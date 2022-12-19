Staying busy: Soldier earns Ranger tab, Airborne wings and Air Assault badge in 2022

PFC Cooper Hayes has only served in the Idaho Army National Guard for 14 months, but he has already completed a career’s worth of accomplishments. Over the past 11 months, the 20-year-old has completed the U.S. Army’s Ranger, Airborne and Air Assault schools.



“It’s been a long year,” Hayes said.



Hayes moved from Bothell, Washington, to Boise to attend Boise State University and enlisted into the Idaho Army National Guard in October 2021 to help pay for college, where he is a business student.



He took a semester off from school to attend the Army’s 11B infantry school at Fort Benning and was planning on being home in time to resume classes in August, but was offered the chance to attend Ranger School.



“I wanted to challenge myself and be the best Soldier I can be,” he said. “So I decided to take another semester off and go to Ranger School. It sucked in the moment, but it’s the most rewarding thing I’ve done in my life.”



On average, less than 50 percent of Soldiers complete the first phase of the three-phase course, making it one of the Army’s hardest courses. The course is 61 days and tests Soldiers’ physical stamina, mental toughness and tactical fundamentals.



After earning his Ranger tab, Hayes completed the Basic Airborne Course to earn his jump wings. Earlier this month, he completed the Army’s Air Assault School. Air Assault School has close to a 55 percent fail rate, including a washout rate of 15 percent on the first day.



“Airborne and air assault were great experiences,” Hayes said. “They are both another thing to add to my resume.”



Hayes is assigned to C Company, 2-116th Combined Arms Battalion, Idaho’s only infantry company. He plans to commission through the Boise State University Army ROTC program.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 12:19 Story ID: 435467 Location: BOISE, ID, US Hometown: BOTHELL, WA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staying busy: Soldier earns Ranger tab, Airborne wings and Air Assault badge in 2022, by MAJ Robert Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.