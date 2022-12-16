221216-N-N3764-0002

LIMÓN, Costa Rica - (Dec. 16, 2022) – The forecastle detail prepares for getting underway onboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) from Limón, Costa Rica, Dec. 16, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations under Destroyer Squadron 40 and Commander, Task Force 45, performing combined naval operations, exercises, and partnership building, and serving as a force provider to Joint Interagency Task Force - South for counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunners Mate Seaman Hanna Westbrook/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 12:07 Photo ID: 7563008 VIRIN: 221216-N-N3764-0002 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 1009.73 KB Location: CR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milwaukee arrives in Limon, Costa Rica, for a Port Visit [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.