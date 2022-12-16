Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milwaukee arrives in Limon, Costa Rica, for a Port Visit [Image 8 of 9]

    USS Milwaukee arrives in Limon, Costa Rica, for a Port Visit

    COSTA RICA

    12.16.2022

    LIMÓN, Costa Rica - (Dec. 16, 2022) – The forecastle detail prepares for getting underway onboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) from Limón, Costa Rica, Dec. 16, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations under Destroyer Squadron 40 and Commander, Task Force 45, performing combined naval operations, exercises, and partnership building, and serving as a force provider to Joint Interagency Task Force - South for counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunners Mate Seaman Hanna Westbrook/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 12:07
    Photo ID: 7563008
    VIRIN: 221216-N-N3764-0002
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1009.73 KB
    Location: CR
    This work, USS Milwaukee arrives in Limon, Costa Rica, for a Port Visit [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    partnerships
    Arrival
    USS Milwaukee (LCS 5)
    Port Visit
    U.S. NAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet
    Limon Costa Rica

