Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Milwaukee Visits Limón, Costa Rica

    USS Milwaukee arrives in Limon, Costa Rica, for a Port Visit

    Courtesy Photo | 221216-N-N3764-0003 LIMÓN, Costa Rica - (Dec. 16, 2022) – Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd...... read more read more

    COSTA RICA

    12.16.2022

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) visited Limón, Costa Rica for a scheduled port visit from Dec. 14-16, marking the longest stay in the city by any U.S. Navy ship in years.

    Milwaukee’s port visit to Limón is part of U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise Initiative to reaffirm the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity within the Americas.

    Sailors partnered up to explore the port city of Limón, enjoy the local beaches and cuisine, and meet some of the locals.

    “The port of Limón was a great place for my Sailors to relax and learn about a new culture,” said Milwaukee Commanding Officer Cmdr. Brian Forster. “Every Sailor onboard enjoyed seeing the sights and eating local dishes. Limón was an excellent visit for Sailors to recharge during a deployment in the Caribbean.”

    Milwaukee deployed to the U.S. Fourth Fleet area of responsibility in October under Commander, Task Force 45, the command element in charge of directing combined naval operations and exercises, building regional maritime partnerships, and supporting Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission of counter-illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

    Recently, the Milwaukee conducted a bilateral maritime interdiction exercise with the Dominican Republic Navy in November to improve interoperability and demonstrate the strategic partnership with the Dominican Republic that helps facilitate conducting naval operations against emerging threats in the region.

    Homeported in Mayport, Fla., the Milwaukee is on its second deployment to the Fourth Fleet area of responsibility in the past year. Its Sailors have truly embodied the ship’s motto of “Strength and Freedom” in their efforts to support counter-illicit drug trafficking and in strengthening of ties with regional allies and partners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 12:07
    Story ID: 435466
    Location: CR
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Milwaukee Visits Limón, Costa Rica, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USS Milwaukee arrives in Limon, Costa Rica, for a Port Visit
    USS Milwaukee arrives in Limon, Costa Rica, for a Port Visit
    USS Milwaukee arrives in Limon, Costa Rica, for a Port Visit
    USS Milwaukee arrives in Limon, Costa Rica, for a Port Visit
    USS Milwaukee arrives in Limon, Costa Rica, for a Port Visit
    USS Milwaukee arrives in Limon, Costa Rica, for a Port Visit
    USS Milwaukee arrives in Limon, Costa Rica, for a Port Visit
    USS Milwaukee arrives in Limon, Costa Rica, for a Port Visit
    USS Milwaukee arrives in Limon, Costa Rica, for a Port Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partnerships
    Arrival
    USS Milwaukee (LCS 5)
    Port Visit
    U.S. NAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet
    Limon Costa Rica

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT