USS Milwaukee Visits Limón, Costa Rica

Courtesy Photo | 221216-N-N3764-0003 LIMÓN, Costa Rica - (Dec. 16, 2022) – Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Libby, from Heath, OH, brings down the jack as the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) gets underway from Limón, Costa Rica, Dec. 16, 2022. Milwaukee is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations under Destroyer Squadron 40 and Commander, Task Force 45, performing combined naval operations, exercises, and partnership building, and serving as a force provider to Joint Interagency Task Force - South for counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunners Mate Seaman Hanna Westbrook/Released)

The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) visited Limón, Costa Rica for a scheduled port visit from Dec. 14-16, marking the longest stay in the city by any U.S. Navy ship in years.



Milwaukee’s port visit to Limón is part of U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise Initiative to reaffirm the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity within the Americas.



Sailors partnered up to explore the port city of Limón, enjoy the local beaches and cuisine, and meet some of the locals.



“The port of Limón was a great place for my Sailors to relax and learn about a new culture,” said Milwaukee Commanding Officer Cmdr. Brian Forster. “Every Sailor onboard enjoyed seeing the sights and eating local dishes. Limón was an excellent visit for Sailors to recharge during a deployment in the Caribbean.”



Milwaukee deployed to the U.S. Fourth Fleet area of responsibility in October under Commander, Task Force 45, the command element in charge of directing combined naval operations and exercises, building regional maritime partnerships, and supporting Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission of counter-illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.



Recently, the Milwaukee conducted a bilateral maritime interdiction exercise with the Dominican Republic Navy in November to improve interoperability and demonstrate the strategic partnership with the Dominican Republic that helps facilitate conducting naval operations against emerging threats in the region.



Homeported in Mayport, Fla., the Milwaukee is on its second deployment to the Fourth Fleet area of responsibility in the past year. Its Sailors have truly embodied the ship’s motto of “Strength and Freedom” in their efforts to support counter-illicit drug trafficking and in strengthening of ties with regional allies and partners.