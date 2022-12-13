U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Belcher, A Company 5th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief, inspects a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter prior to departure at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 13, 2022. The Black Hawk is the Army’s utility tactical transport helicopter providing air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support. As part of the 244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, the 5-159th AR will deploy on order to an area of responsibility and conduct theater aviation operations to support military operations of war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 10:52 Photo ID: 7562952 VIRIN: 221213-F-TE518-1025 Resolution: 7659x5109 Size: 10.5 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve unit conducts Black Hawk operations at MacDill [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.