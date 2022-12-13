Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve unit conducts Black Hawk operations at MacDill

    Army Reserve unit conducts Black Hawk operations at MacDill

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Goordat Misir, A Company 5th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment UH-60 Black Hawk flight instructor, inspects a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter prior to departure at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 13, 2022. The Black Hawk is the Army’s utility tactical transport helicopter providing air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support. As part of the 244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, the 5-159th AR will deploy on order to an area of responsibility and conduct theater aviation operations to support military operations of war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    This work, Army Reserve unit conducts Black Hawk operations at MacDill [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

