Lt. Gen. Milford Beagle, commanding general for the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth, joined Gold Star family members at Fort Leavenworth’s Army Community Service building to decorate a Christmas tree with tags with the names of service members killed in action.
This work, Army Community Service survivor tree [Image 4 of 4], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
