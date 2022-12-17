Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Community Service survivor tree

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Gold Star family members gathered at Fort Leavenworth’s Army Community Service building to decorate a Christmas tree with tags with the names of service members killed in action.

    This work, Army Community Service survivor tree [Image 4 of 4], by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

