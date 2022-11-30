Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart Visits the 33rd Fighter Wing [Image 2 of 2]

    Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart Visits the 33rd Fighter Wing

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2022

    Photo by Airman Christian Corley 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart, commander of 19th Air Force, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, and U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, commander of the 33rd Operations Group, 33rd Fighter Wing, inspect F-35A Lightning II flight equipment at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 30, 2022. Stewart toured the 33rd FW to learn about the wing’s mission and to commemorate exceptional Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Christian Corley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 21:28
    Photo ID: 7562221
    VIRIN: 221130-F-DF705-1194
    Resolution: 4878x3246
    Size: 859.82 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart Visits the 33rd Fighter Wing [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nomads
    33rd Fighter Wing
    19th Air Force

