Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart Visits the 33rd Fighter Wing

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart, commander of 19th Air Force, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, and U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Schuck, commander of the 33rd Operations Group, 33rd Fighter Wing, inspect F-35A Lightning II flight equipment at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 30, 2022. Stewart toured the 33rd FW to learn about the wing’s mission and to commemorate exceptional Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Christian Corley)

