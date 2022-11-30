Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart, commander of 19th Air Force, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, is briefed by U.S. Air Force Maj. Stephanie Chayrez, flight commander, human performance, 33rd Fighter Wing, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 30, 2022. Stewart toured the 33rd FW to learn about the wing’s mission and commemorate exceptional Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Christian Corley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2022 Date Posted: 12.18.2022 21:28 Photo ID: 7562219 VIRIN: 221130-F-DF705-1125 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.13 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart Visits the 33rd Fighter Wing [Image 2 of 2], by Amn Christian Corley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.