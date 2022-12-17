Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decatur Tactical Team Movement [Image 4 of 4]

    Decatur Tactical Team Movement

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    221217-N-SN516-1088 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 17, 2022) U.S. Navy Chief Logistics Specialist Benhur Vinas, from Barranquilla, Colombia, practices tactical team movements aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 18:32
    Photo ID: 7562068
    VIRIN: 221217-N-SN516-1088
    Resolution: 6090x4060
    Size: 497.71 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    security
    readiness
    training
    Decatur
    CSG 11
    DDG 73

