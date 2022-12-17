221217-N-SN516-1062 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 17, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors practice tactical team movements aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2022 18:32
|Photo ID:
|7562067
|VIRIN:
|221217-N-SN516-1062
|Resolution:
|6267x4178
|Size:
|655.73 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Decatur Tactical Team Movement [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
