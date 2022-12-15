Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba 

A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a capsized migrant vessel and people in the water about 85 miles southwest of Key West, Florida, Dec. 15, 2022. All were rescued and repatriated to Cuba on Dec. 18, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Key West's crew)
