A good Samaritan alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a capsized migrant vessel and people in the water about 85 miles southwest of Key West, Florida, Dec. 15, 2022. All were rescued and repatriated to Cuba on Dec. 18, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Station Key West's crew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2022 Date Posted: 12.18.2022 11:57 Photo ID: 7561969 VIRIN: 221215-G-G0107-1000 Resolution: 2971x2228 Size: 1 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 32 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.