Coast Guard repatriates 82 people to Cuba 

Coast Guard Cutter Bernard Webber's crew notified Sector Key West watchstanders of this migrant vessel about 20 miles south of Sugarloaf Key, Florida, Dec. Dec. 16, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Dec. 18, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Bernard Webber's crew)
