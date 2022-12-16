Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Foreign Humanitarian Assistance as part of MEUEX I [Image 1 of 6]

    Foreign Humanitarian Assistance as part of MEUEX I

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logisitics Battalion 22, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, use heavy equipment vehicles to move debris during a Foreign Humanitarian Assistance exercise part of Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise I, on Dec. 17, 2022, at Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, North Carolina. The 26th MEU conducted MEUEX I as a scenario-driven training exercise focused on MAGTF collective training while operating from an expeditionary environment that is evaluated on the planning, briefing, execution and debriefing of missions associated with various critical training events by the Expeditionary Operations Training Group. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves.)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 11:49
    Photo ID: 7561962
    VIRIN: 221216-M-NF490-1149
    Resolution: 5395x3597
    Size: 15.46 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    26thMEU
    Marines
    Training
    CLB
    MEUFX

