Foreign Humanitarian Assistance as part of MEUEX I

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 22, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), clear debris off a simulated runway during a Foreign Humanitarian Assistance exercise part of Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise I, on Dec. 17, 2022, at Marine Corps Outlying Field Atlantic, North Carolina. The 26th MEU conducted MEUEX I as a scenario-driven training exercise focused on MAGTF collective training while operating from an expeditionary environment that is evaluated on the planning, briefing, execution and debriefing of missions associated with various critical training events by the Expeditionary Operations Training Group. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves.)

