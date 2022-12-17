Luis Carreras, an Army Reserve ambassador, recites a poem during the 16th Annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2022. This walkway is dedicated to the Soldiers and attached units of 3rd Infantry Division who lost their lives during the Global War on Terrorism. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Destiny Husband, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2022 16:13
|Photo ID:
|7561755
|VIRIN:
|221217-A-QU174-1005
|Resolution:
|5521x4480
|Size:
|12.26 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, The 16th Annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
