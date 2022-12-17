Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 16th Annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk [Image 5 of 5]

    The 16th Annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Destiny Husband 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    Luis Carreras, an Army Reserve ambassador, recites a poem during the 16th Annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2022. This walkway is dedicated to the Soldiers and attached units of 3rd Infantry Division who lost their lives during the Global War on Terrorism. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Destiny Husband, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    The 16th Annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk

