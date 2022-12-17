Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 16th Annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk [Image 4 of 5]

    The 16th Annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Destiny Husband 

    50th Public Affairs Detachment

    A Soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division places an ornament on the memorial for Sgt. Steve A. McCoy during the 16th Annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2022. The white crape myrtle tree serves as a symbol of life while the white blossoms represent the sanctity of life and the purity and innocence of this nation’s greatest treasure: the American Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Destiny Husband, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 16:13
    Photo ID: 7561754
    VIRIN: 221217-A-QU174-1004
    Resolution: 4720x4151
    Size: 12.26 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    This work, The 16th Annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Destiny Husband, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    ROTM
    3rdID
    Wreaths for Warrior Walk

