A Soldier assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division places an ornament on the memorial for Sgt. Steve A. McCoy during the 16th Annual Wreaths for Warriors Walk on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2022. The white crape myrtle tree serves as a symbol of life while the white blossoms represent the sanctity of life and the purity and innocence of this nation’s greatest treasure: the American Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Destiny Husband, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

