Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Robert Halo, from Charlotte, N.C., signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, as it takes off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Clayton Wren)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 12.17.2022 14:55 Photo ID: 7561694 VIRIN: 221216-N-LM220-1428 Resolution: 4843x3229 Size: 1.15 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Clayton Wren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.