    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 1 of 5]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Clayton Wren 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Robert Halo, from Charlotte, N.C., signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 14, as it takes off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Clayton Wren)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 14:55
    Photo ID: 7561693
    VIRIN: 221216-N-LM220-1418
    Resolution: 4753x3169
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Clayton Wren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight Operations
    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN
    U.S. Navy
    CVN 72

