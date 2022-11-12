1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts live fires with M119 and M777 howitzers in support of the brigade combined arms maneuver live fire exercise (CAMLFX) in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany on Dec. 11, 2022. The United States’ commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and the United States will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO Allies. (U.S. Army photos by Maj. Brett Sullenger, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE” Public Affairs Officer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2022 Date Posted: 12.17.2022 10:26 Photo ID: 7561499 VIRIN: 221211-A-IW368-066 Resolution: 3888x2418 Size: 2.24 MB Location: DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire [Image 24 of 24], by MAJ Brett Sullenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.