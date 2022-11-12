Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire [Image 6 of 24]

    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire

    GERMANY

    12.11.2022

    Photo by Maj. Brett Sullenger 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conducts live fires with M119 and M777 howitzers in support of the brigade combined arms maneuver live fire exercise (CAMLFX) in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany on Dec. 11, 2022. The United States’ commitment to defending NATO territory is ironclad and the United States will continue to bolster our posture to better defend our NATO Allies. (U.S. Army photos by Maj. Brett Sullenger, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE” Public Affairs Officer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.17.2022 10:25
    Photo ID: 7561496
    VIRIN: 221211-A-IW368-828
    Resolution: 3340x2592
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire [Image 24 of 24], by MAJ Brett Sullenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire
    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire
    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire
    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire
    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire
    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire
    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire
    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire
    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire
    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire
    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire
    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire
    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire
    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire
    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire
    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire
    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire
    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire
    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire
    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire
    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire
    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire
    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire
    1-320 FAR CAMLFX Live Fire

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Europe
    Fires
    Artillery
    1-320
    CAMLFX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT