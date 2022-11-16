U.S. Army Apaches Conduct Aerial Gunnery at Nightmare Range

An AH-64E Apache helicopter from 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division engages a target with Hydra 70 rockets during AH-64 gunnery tables at Nightmare Range on November 15, 2022. Conducting these gunnery tables certifies crews for future training exercises and to defend the South Korean peninsula at a moment's notice. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

