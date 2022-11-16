An AH-64E Apache helicopter from 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division ROK/U.S. Combined Division engages a target with Hydra 70 rockets during AH-64 gunnery tables at Nightmare Range on November 15, 2022. Conducting these gunnery tables certifies crews for future training exercises and to defend the South Korean peninsula at a moment's notice. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2022 07:37
|Photo ID:
|7561439
|VIRIN:
|221116-A-TR140-634
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.87 MB
|Location:
|NIGHTMARE RANGE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Apaches Conduct Aerial Gunnery at Nightmare Range [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
